The forgotten episode of Pokémon sees a war between criminals: will it ever air?

In the Pokémon franchise, one of the first enemy groups to be featured was the Rocket team. In particular in the anime these, thanks to the constancy of Jessie, James and Meowth, have always been present in every season, regardless of the presence of other evil groups on duty in the various regions of the Pokémon world.

Few people know that in 2011, a special episode of the Pokémon anime saw one challenge between Team Rocket and Team Plasma, a native of Unova. Jessie, James and Meowth were thrown into a battle against rivals for the most powerful organization title, but the episode did not air due to the Tohoku earthquake and the subsequent tsunami that caused the Fukushima accident.

Years later, the episode in question has yet to be aired: at the time it was temporarily postponed for a few weeks but then completely disappeared from the schedule. Only one trailer remains of him which the Obscure PokeAni Clips user has recovered and shown on his Twitter account.

With Giovanni also present, the Team Rocket begins an attack on a large scale against Team Plasma which naturally responds to fire. The battle continues and also sees the presence of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, who are involved in the midst of the criminal war.

Despite their bad intentions, the Team Rocket has several fans who dedicate cosplay to the trio of Jessie, James and Meowth. As for the current series, the group's latest power ups in the Pokémon anime have raised many criticisms of the staff's work.