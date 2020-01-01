The force accompanies them! This Mark Hamill said about gay romance in Star Wars

Share it:

The recent saga of Star wars It has not only caused a stir by the twists in the story, but also by the characters in it: for that reason, they questioned Mark Hamill

The actor who brings the iconic to life Luke Skywalker It is one of the most active in social networks, and recently shared a moving response.

Via Twitter the actor received a question from the user “@Ant_Writer” who questioned him about the sexual preferences of Poe Dameron and Finn.

“Is Lando pansexual? Also Poe and Finn? ”, Said user Ant Ryan.

Mark Hamill, as popular and correct as he always had to give an answer that left fans of the saga very satisfied.

“Luke never met either of them. So what they do behind the doors, I guess you'll never know. But I also want to emphasize that love is love, whatever your ship floats, ”Hamill wrote.

The response caused a furor in networks and many thanked the way in which the actor expressed himself about both Star Wars characters.

Some called him "king," others noted that "it was wonderful," while others highlighted the very correct way in which Mark expressed himself about the LGBT community.

