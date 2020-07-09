The footballer who is better than Lionel Messi in small spaces, according to Pep Guardiola

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. EFE / Juanjo Martín / Archive



Manchester City's 5-0 win against Newcastle had a clear protagonist on the field. The Spanish midfielder David Silva was key in the victory citizen after converting a goal, giving two assists and recovering the ball that later became another goal for Pep Guardiola's team.

At the post-match press conference, the Catalan coach was praised for the 34-year-old, who came to the British entity in 2010 and faces his last season as a professional footballer.

"What Silva has done is incredible, fantastic, but not only in this game, but in the last 10 years", said the former coach of FC Barcelona.

Guardiola praised David Silva

Throughout his coaching career, Pep Guardiola was able to direct great world-class stars among them the last Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi. However, for the Catalan coach, who enjoyed one of the best stages of the Argentine star, The best player to see deployed in tight spaces is David Silva.

“In the small spaces, it is perhaps the best I have ever seen. Moving between the lines I have never seen anyone like him. He has returned from the break with an incredible rhythm. If you decide to continue playing, you can play wherever you want. I have no doubt about that, "he assured.

Finally, the coach who knew how to become champion in Spain, Germany and England is confident that City fans can return to Etihad to give him the farewell he deserves: "We want people to come back to offer him a game as one of the great legends of the club. If you deserve a statue? I don't know, it's not my business. There have been incredible players here: Zabaleta, Hart, Kompany, Agüero … This group of players has helped the club to be where it is. "

Guardiola was part of one of Messi's best stages – Shutterstock

Guardiola also considered that the Champions League is a title pending for the Spanish midfielder: "It would be the perfect ending, of course. For him, for Agüero. It would have been for Kompany last season ”he recognized. Manchester City set foot in the quarterfinals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg.

In the same vein, and bearing in mind that Manchester City continues to await UEFA's decision on what could be the exclusion of the club in the next two European competitions, he noted: “We have one point left to qualify mathematically for the Champions League . On July 13 we will know the resolution, if we can play. We have earned it again on the field. We deserve it".

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Lionel Messi's gesture with Espanyol's coaching staff after sending him down

"When Cristiano tries to be Messi", the viral video that seeks to ridicule Ronaldo

Barcelona narrowed distances, but Real Madrid can be champion of La Liga this Monday: what results do you need and the fixture