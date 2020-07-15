The footballer ignored in Barcelona for whom three Premier League clubs bid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Barcelona prepares for a campus renewal (AFP)

Barcelona seems to be on the way to a restructuring of the squad. With the departure of Arthur and the arrival of Miralem Pjanic as the most outstanding anticipated movements of a transfer market that has not yet started, the Catalan team seems to be the protagonist not only in the incorporation of figures, but also in the sale of players.

Among the names that were included in the output folder stands out that of Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at the Bayern Munich. Despite the fact that coach Quique Setién has expressed his intention to have him at a press conference, the leadership knows that the former Liverpool has already had too many opportunities and that there are other clubs interested in him. “I really like him and he is a player who is originally from Barcelona (…) I am counting on him being here at the beginning of next season. I don't know what he wants to do, maybe I have to talk to him, ”said the technical director in May.

The German champion has long ruled out using the purchase option of his pass that exceeds 80 million dollars and that is why when the season ends, the end of which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the South American will return to Catalonia . While there was no formal offer yet, There are already three Premier League clubs that would pretend to hire him.

Coutinho's loan with Barcelona ends at the end of the season (Reuters)

As reported by the site Goal, Arsenal is one of those interested in it. However, the English team will not make any disbursement before knowing if they will qualify for a European cup next season. The Gunners They no longer have a chance to play the Champions League, but they can still get a ticket to the Europa League, although at the moment they are out of everything.

For its part, the English newspaper The Sun assured that Philippe Coutinho "would be the first standard-bearer of the project” Newcastle, a club that is about to be bought by a Saudi group, although the acquisition was halted due to in-depth investigation by the England football federation. In case it happens, the new owners want the club to become a power and for that they need figures like the Brazilian.

Also, this week the British site Daily Mirror surprised to reveal that the other club bidding for the 28-year-old footballer is the Liverpool. The Brazilian left Anfield to join Barcelona in 2018 mid-season, something that upset the leaders. According to the news portal, the cast of Jürgen Klopp, champion of the Premier League, will prepare an offer close to 55% of what was the sales figure two years ago (USD 150 million) and on the condition that the footballer apologize to the authorities of the institution for having pressured to get your departure some time ago.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Quique Setién responded to Luis Suárez after giving up the league for loss with two dates remaining.

Luis Suárez, intimate: the possible arrival of Neymar and Lautaro, the rumors about the departure of Messi and the present of Griezmann

The photo of Sergio Ramos' physicist who is all the rage on social networks

Zidane's anger at a journalist when asked about Gareth Bale's controversial absences