The football game Charrua Soccer is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Charrúa Soccer is a new arcade soccer game developed by the Uruguayan studio BATOVI Game Studio, now available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

"What do the natives of South American Charrúa have to do with Apple Arcade? Five hundred years ago, this warrior tribe from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil was fierce and relentless. Today, the term" Garra Charrua "captures their spirit of courage, determination and strength, and it is embodied in Uruguayan football. Uruguay, having won two world championships, has shown how, with a fighting spirit, even a small nation can play a big role in football. "



It is in this spirit that the independent development studio BATOVI Game Studios created Charrúa Soccer. Relying on the experience gained during the making of Pixel Cup Soccer for iOS, the team gave birth to a colorful football game accessible to everyone, "with tons of action and adrenaline that was deliberately far from realistic simulation and focused more on the fun side of game".

Charrúa Soccer includes Single Player, Two Player and Party mode, and offers artificial intelligence capable of reproducing very different game styles, such as the Tiki-Taka from Barcelona and the Italian Catenaccio. There is also a large animation park, which includes backwards kicks, scorpion kicks, scissor kicks, head diving and more. You can get an idea about the game, exclusive to Apple Arcade, by watching the gameplay videos attached to this news.