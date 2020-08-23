The football business: this is how some dynamics with sponsors changed

Share it:

After the health emergency, the sports industry had to plant other scenarios in order to be profitable (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The sports industry has reconfigured its dynamics as a result of the health contingency due to coronavirus, a situation that led to stop their activities and in turn generated economic effects.

In the case of football generated strategies that allowed it to be profitable before a new normal and offset part of the income that was not captured. The teams and the league were clear that the product would be consumed under another dynamic, because the matches must be played without an audience.

Prior to the start of the Guard1anes Tournament (Opening 2020), a couple of changes were registered in the business dynamics. It should be noted that the main items that generate profits for sports entities are: ticket sales, sponsorships and television rights, what each of the categories listed above contributes is different for each team, it should also be noted that there are other areas that also generate resources.

Macarena Alexanderson, director of Nielsen Sports Mexico, indicated that there is a reconfiguration in the dynamics of the industry, “sport will continue there, producing in a different way and consuming in a different way […] What we are going to see is a migration from sport to industry and of course like everyone else, there are going to be very important recovery challenges ”.

Some teams have taken advantage of the blank spaces to give visibility to their business partners (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

According to an analysis by Nielsen, companies related to telecommunications, technology services, game developers and gambling casinos are expected to get a little more involved, while the dynamics will decrease in the case of the automotive, beer and tourism sector firms.

Were 76 games that were not played in the Clausura 2020, this meant a 42% decrease in media value in what was stopped broadcasting on television in Mexico and the United States, compared to Clausura 2019, according to data from Nielsen Sports.

The director of Nielsen Sports explained that it is a lot in terms of value, but it must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, “we can fall into the trap of assuming that, because fewer games were played, the value decreased or was not delivered, but six of the 18 teams in the league did not have this drop in value, if you compare it to the full season”.

Among the lessons that the health emergency has left, he indicated, in terms of negotiations must have impartial and timely information at the time of defining a business scheme, as is the case with sponsorships.

Liga MX had to suspend activities at the end of March and resumed activities in July (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Given the new normal, what has been done in some cases is to occupy or take advantage of the Blanks, which is a form of generate other connection points, and that it is a way to compensate for the lost value for brands. In some stadiums, teams have placed blankets on the stands of brands with which they have commercial alliances.

“What we are seeing and yes is going to do very different from now on a growing activity in digital channels, there will be a change in the activities and activations to try to find contact in digital media ”, mentioned Macarena Alexanderson.

One of the concerns of the brands is that they cannot have contact with the fans or the public, because prior to the health contingency, what brands and sports entities were focused on was the generation of experiences, a situation for which they seek to have a point of interaction.

In relation to the audience, of the matches played between July 27 to August 16 of the Apertura 2020, the average audience that was registered was 3.3 million people, who tuned in at least one minute of the transmission on open television channels and on The average viewer watched 36 minutes, according to data from Nielsen. There were 24 meetings that were taken into account, which accumulate an audience of 80.06 million people.

File photo of the Liga MX match between Tigres UANL and Juárez played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus. University Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico. March 14, 2020. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

For this tournament there are more teams than their matches are broadcast on pay television: Tigres, Atlas, Chivas, Monterrey, León, Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis, Santos Laguna, Xolos de Tijuana. Although some chose to have their games on open and pay television or to have a relationship with both broadcast television companies, such as Necaxa and Juárez.

“This is due to looking for a different broadcast rights income scheme, we would have to see what is the impact on audiences, on interest and understand what is the relationship of income for rights “, he indicated.

