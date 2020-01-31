the footage of the canceled series of George Lucas took 'Blade Runner' to a galaxy far away

Share it:

Before Disney will buy Lucasfilm and start developing his own 'Star Wars' projects, George Lucas was developing in 2005 a live action series entitled 'Star Wars: Underworld', and the plan was I had 400 episodes!. Even got to have up 100 full scripts and even came into the production phase. However, the series was suspended due to budget issues in 2010.

Blade Runner vs. Star Wars

The action of 'Star Wars: Underworld'would be established between prequels and the original trilogies, that is, the period of time in which the Empire was seizing power. Between 'Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005) and 'Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977). The duration was to be 42 minutes and although they never occurred, the tests that have been leaked today were made.The plan is that it was a series of gangsters that resembled 'Deadwood' (2004-2006) and 'The Godfather' (The Godfather, 1972) in space.

It was also described as 'Episode V: the Empire Strikes Back' (The Empire Strikes Back, 1980) on steroids. The legendary producer of Lucasfilm, Rick McCallum, previously discussed the project in Geektirant commenting that:

"Our biggest problem is that these stories are adults. I mean … like Deadwood in space. It's very different from everything I've associated with George before in relation to Star Wars. They're not for children. I mean, we hope that see it, but it is not aimed at children aged 8 to 9. The situation we have is that each episode, or if you put together two episodes of one hour duration, is bigger than any movie we have made. 'Avatar' but without that budget, of course. "

McCalum also told Collider that 'Star Wars: Underworld'I would describe the low backgrounds of Coruscant in a similar way to black cinema:

"Basically, it's like The Godfather; it's the Empire slowly building its power base around the galaxy, which happens in Coruscant, which is the main capital, and is a group of clandestine bosses who live there and control drugs, the prostitution Obviously, we could not use certain language, but they must be serious actions, very complicated relationships, incredible questions of power and corruption, greed, vanity, pride, ego manifesting on levels that only match the world we live in now, but, as I said, on steroids. "

Visual challenge and kill Vader

Before 'The Mandalorian', it is curious how the challenges they face to analyze achieve visual effects with a television budget, and how that was was the biggest problem in the series:

"We did Episode III, which is one of the biggest Star Wars movies in relation to the construction of scenarios, visual effects and a lot of other things for 100 million dollars, something that seemed possible five years ago, because if would have been easily doubled by any studio or anywhere in the United States, so imagine a one-hour episode with more digital animation, more visual effects and more complicated in terms of stage design and costumes than a two-hour film that took us three years to do, and also have to do it every week with 5 million. "

He continues explaining that the most expensive of the series were the CGI characters that Lucas had devised and the creation of virtual scenarios, a problem that in 'The Mandalorian'It is solved with a revolutionary technology: they already seemed to be looking for 8 years ago.

"George has created many extraordinary digital characters that are on screen for 30-40 minutes. Most people who love movies and understand the process realize that if you make a character like Gollum or Jar Jar or any important digital character , that costs twice as much as having Tom Cruise in a movie. You have 150 people working for two years in a 40-minute performance and everyone earns a lot of money, just sums; that will be a serious character of $ 20-30 million. our problem, how do we get it? " "In 3D matte digital paints, how do we reduce the time from 2-3 weeks to 2-3 days? How do we get virtual set software? Because we can't build any of these things. I mean we could do it if we we would do it in a traditional format where we have a set with all the characters, but George doesn't work that way. We have between 40 and 50 units per hour, every minute and a half or two minutes there is another series. We can't build that and do it every week , that is practically impossible, so we have to create virtual suite software and an environment that allows us to be able to do it on the blue and green screen and be able to activate them around very, very fast. We are getting there, but it is not yet perfect and it's still too expensive. "

There was also a rumor that the series could have had travels in the time and even kill darth vader That sounds a bit like 'The Ministry of Time':

"One of the first episodes of the series will involve a group of bandits who acquire the ability to travel in time and use it to travel in time to prevent Darth Vader from existing."

For the images that can be seen, ** the style of the series ** was heavily influenced by 'Blade Runner'. When talking about the project, also the own Kathleen Kennedy came to comment 4 years ago, that all that development was to be recovered, but since it is not on the table, it may recover for series like 'Cassian Andor':