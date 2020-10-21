The Flight Attendant, revealed the release date of the series with Kaley Cuoco

HBO Max with a post on its official page revealed when it will officially air The Flight Attendant, the new series starring Kaley Cuoco, the unforgettable Penny from The Big Bang Theory.

According to what reported, the first three episodes will be broadcast on the well-known streaming platform starting from Thanksgiving, that is next November 26th. It is not yet known when the remaining five will be released. The first official poster launched by HBO Max anticipates that “a deadly mystery with a turbulent consequence” will be the main theme of the series, and has also confirmed that the first trailer will arrive later today.

The Flight Attendant, which is based on thehomonymous novel by Chris Bohjalian of 2018, sees Cuoco as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in one Dubai hotel room with a dead man by his side. Frightened by this situation, the girl continues her morning as if nothing had happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots on their way to the airport. In New York, however, she is greeted by FBI agents who question her about her recent stop in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the pieces of the night, poor Cassandra fears she is the killer. In short, The Flight Attendant is the perfect series for the Cook after The Big Bang Theory.