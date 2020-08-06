The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco returns to the set: when will the series be released?

Share it:

As Kaley Cuoco herself had anticipated a few days ago, the production of The Flight Attendant is ready to leave. Production will resume as early as August in New York, as safety guidelines allow for jobs, and if there are no other hitches, it will debut streaming on HBO Max this fall.

Steve Yockey, executive producer and co-showrunner of The Flight Attendant, announced the news on Wednesday during the CTAM virtual panel. The production, as we know, had been interrupted last March due to the pandemic.

According to HBO Max, The Flight Attendant is "a story about how an entire life can change overnight. A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man, and has no idea what happened ". The series, halfway between the thriller and the black comedy, is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, in the New York Times bestselling list.

Steve Yockey explained that the stop imposed by lockdown it arrived when six of the eight episodes of the series had been filmed, and this prevented The Flight Attendant from being available already at the launch of the new streaming platform, which took place on May 27th. He assured that the actors, especially if engaged in close-up scenes, will be tested every day before starting filming, and that the work will take place in complete safety, respecting social distancing and other requirements. "We would not go back to work if we could not guarantee the everyone's health" he added.

Kaley Cuoco, victim a few months ago of a small accident on the set, instead reiterated: "And besides, we are almost at the end! We are almost there …"