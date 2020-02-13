The flashback continues in the spoilers of ONE PIECE 971: what will happen to Oden?

Share it:

ONE PIECE chapter 970 dates back to two weeks ago, forcing fans to stop momentarily due to one of the usual monthly breaks of mangaka Eiichiro Oda. However, after these days, the official release of is about to approach ONE PIECE chapter 971, which is already shown with some spoilers leaked on the net.

Oden has been defeated by Kaido because of a sinister trick and now, together with his faithful samurai, he is about to see his end due to an execution. In ONE PIECE 971, the legitimate shogun will face a sentence with the punishment of being boiled alive, as expressed also by the title "Condemned to boil".

The first ONE PIECE chapter spoiler they signal how Bege's mini adventure continues, with Gotti trying to save Chiffon, while on Wanokuni Oden tries to come to terms with Kaido. While Shinobu reveals the reason for Oden's dance – the shogun saved 100 people kidnapped by Orochi with each dance – it's almost time for the samurai to be sentenced.

Oden convinces Kaido to boil only him if he can last at least sixty minutes without dying. The emperor will be forced to let everyone go if Oden survives this time. The execution begins and the first five minutes are shown with a very suffering Oden while, bleeding, he holds the platform where the others condemned to death are located.

ONE PIECE will be officially published on MangaPlus on Sunday from 17:00 on Sunday, while chapter 972 will receive cover and color pages.