The Flash, will we see Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin in the future? The showrunner answers

Among the most significant moments of the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths there is undoubtedly the cameo of Ezra Miller, thanks to which we saw for the first time together the Flash of the DCEU together with Grant Gustin, protagonist of the CW series. What fans are wondering now is whether it will have a following in the future, one way or another.

Eric Wallace, showrunner of the series, certainly hopes so. Whether in a movie or on the show he curates, Wallace has expressed a desire that the two versions of Barry Allen meet again.

“I’d like to see Grant appear somewhere in their version of the film [prevista per il 2022]“ he said in an exclusive interview with Discussing Film. “I don’t know if they will, but I know that Grant would be thrilled. I think he’d have fun. “

As for the series The Flashinstead “I also told Ezra that we would welcome him back with open arms” continued the showrunner. “I’d like to have it longer, though an entire episode by The Flash, if somehow we can make it happen. But his agenda is tight, he’s a man very busy. […] So I don’t know how possible that is, but I know it’s not impossible, because we’ve proven it in Crisis on Infinite Earths when we saw the two Flashes together. “

In conclusion, Eric Wallace, who recently announced a surprise for one of The Flash’s protagonists, hopes that one day, “sooner than later, we will review the two Flash’s together Ezra Miller e Grant Gustin“, and he has promised to do his part as much as possible to make this happen.

For other updates on The Flash, we refer to the news of an expected return in season 7.