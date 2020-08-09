The Flash, what will be the future of the Iris storyline? Let's try to find out together

Share it:

There are many doubts that revolve around the character of the beloved companion of Barry Allen, although the promotional poster for The Flash 7 reveals the presence of Iris in the new season of the series. In particular, some scenes of the episodes aired have told us details that have not yet been fully clarified.

Particularly in the episode 'Dead Man Runnig', a new version of Harrison "Nash" Wells (Tom Cavanagh) has been introduced, who must find a mysterious element of the multiverse whose name is Eternium. This material is what the Stone of Eternity is made of, and it has something to do with the origin of Iris. In fact, some traces have been found on her.

This argument was then outclassed by other issues, but many wonder what connection there is between Iris and the Eternium. This question was not even able to answer Candice Patton, interpreter of Iris who pursued by a fan of The Flash simply said: "I remember shooting that scene and thinking, that it was fantastic and that it would definitely mean something important even if I don't know exactly what" then he added: "It will be interesting to find out in the near future".

Some theories even connect Iris to the future, in fact the Eternium in the comics is mentioned for the first time in an issue dedicated to Legion of Super Heroes, which come precisely from the 30th century. This would clearly pave the way for a new and very intense storyline that would strongly affect our uncertainties about the character.

The Flash 7 will therefore have the hard task of concluding the stories of the previous season that remained unfinished due to the Coronavirus pandemic and pave the way for the new ones. An important character is clearly that of Ralph Dibney who, due to the dismissal of Hartley Sawyer for racism, is now particularly in the balance.