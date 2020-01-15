The Flash series has connected the Arrowverso with the DCEU

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last episode corresponding to the crossover Crisis in Infinite universes of the Arrowverse that The CW has carried out with ambition has come with a colossal surprise. The appearance of Ezra Miller, who gives life to Flash in films such as The Justice League, has served so that the Arrowverso and the DCEU are officially connected.

Actor Grant Gustin, who gives life to Barry Allen from Tierra-1, shared on his Instagram a photo along with Miller and the following message "How about this? Ezra is unique. Very grateful that this was possible and have kept it secret until today. Thanks DC Comics".

Although two DC film actors such as Robert Wuhl (Alexander Knox in the Batman of 89) and Brandon Routh (Clark Kent in Superman Returns) had already participated in the series, this is the first time that the television and film universe confirm their existence and connection in the same plot.

This marks a before and after in the Warner Bros. and DC properties connections. It does not necessarily mean that both universes will merge in a more permanent way in the future, but for now it is already a very sasaplandificant step forward that has made the community completely crazy, as expected, on the other hand.

Crisis in infinite lands is not over yet and it is possible that the remaining chapters still hide surprises of this caliber or higher. We will know in the coming weeks.