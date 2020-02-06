The Flash receives a possible synopsis

Share it:

Apparently we finally have among us the first description of the story that we will see in The flash, the first movie of the solo character after being played by Ezra Miller in The Justice League.

The synopsis should be accurate to have been found in Production Weekly, the place where most filming takes place in Hollywood and where all the information related to large and small productions usually comes out.

"This story shows Barry Allen / The Flash travel back in time to prevent his mother's death. Despite this, when he returns to the past his mother is alive, but the world has become a nightmare, The justice league does not exist and Barry must do everything possible to get things back in place. .or as on your site as possible".

The synopsis fits with previous statements by the director, Andy Muschietti, who said there would be some inspiration in the Flashpoint period that could be seen in the comics.

It does not seem that we will have a direct adaptation as such, but at least it does keep some elements in common with the main story of Flashpoint (where the protagonist roams an alternative DC universe generating the creation of the New 52 comics) and therefore We could see some interesting elements such as the war between Atlantis and Themiscyra, the kingdoms of Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

This film will be within the DCEU taking into account events happened in Justice League, Batman v Superman and others. Although if the synopsis turns out to hit the spot, there may not be too many references to these films beyond Barry Allen being aware of the events that happened in them.