The Flash movie will be a modified version of Flashpoint

The movie director The flash clarifies that the story will be something different from what the fans are waiting to see, because he told in an interview that it will be "a different Flashpoint version than what you expect to see".

It has long been rumored that the film will adapt the plot arc of comics in which several timelines are affected by the actions of Barry Allen. This was confirmed by the director in That Hashtag Show but qualifying with the previous sentence.

The production of this Warner Bros. and DC movie has been complicated and after multiple delays in the end we will end up watching it in theaters on July 1, 2022, the wait is still too long.

Ezra Miler will star in the film and has also lent a hand to write the script along with comic writer Grant Morrison, together they will try to push through the first solo story of the new DCEU Flash that we saw debut in The Justice League.