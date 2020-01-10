The Flash Movie News Flashpoint Plot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When Warner Bros. opted to adapt the 'Justice League' to the big screen, there was already an entire orchestrated plan behind: creating a universe DCEU where there would be room for all the members of this group to have their own movie. First came Wonder woman, which was a ticket office, and then Aquaman, another blow. Moreover, both titles already have their sequels underway. However, what about the other members of the 'Justice League'? What's up with Flash?

Why Barry Allen He is still waiting for his project to stop being cursed. His tape was going to be made in 2015 under the direction of Seth Grahame-Smith, but left the project. He was then replaced by Rick Famuyiwa. Then they came John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also left the project. Is now Andy Muschietti (IT) the person in charge of a project that seems to finally come to light at some point.

In the 2017 Comic-Con, DC advanced that the solo movie of Flash would follow the plot of the mythical comic 'Flashpoint'(hence the title). That is, we all assumed that we would see the superhero going back in time (one of his super powers if he accelerates enough to run) to save his mother's life that, remember, dies murdered when he is a child. The problem is that play over time It always has consequences, and Barry Allen ends up creating an alternative timeline that affected all of DC.

However, it seems that Muschietti is diverting the shots the other way. Talking with That Hashtag Show, the director has said that this movie will be a "different version than Flashpoint What are you waiting for". What does that mean?

Unfortunately, the filmmaker did not want to give more details about the direction this project will take, which is finally going well. But we already know that we are going to see something different from what is shown in the comics.