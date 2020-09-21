The Flash, John Wesley celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original TV series debut

Thirty years have now passed since John Wesley Shipp wore the clothes of the scarlet sprinter in the CBS series The Flash which premiered on September 20, 1990 and so the actor decided to celebrate this significant anniversary with a post on Twitter.

“30 years ago – Thursday 09/20/90 an event impacted my life in an unimaginable way. Forever grateful to @DannyBilson Paul De Meo @warnerbrostv @ViacomCBS for this role. During a career of over 40 years it allowed me to do a lot of things. Despite everything, The Flash has remained a true force of nature, and allowed me to connect with wonderful artists and fans in every corner of the world that I would never have met otherwise. And magically, the journey continues … thank you very much for this adventure “.

The series was composed by a single season of 22 episodes but, it allowed the actor to make himself known on the small screen and collaborate with the likes of Mark Hamill. Over 20 years later, John Wesley Shipp starred in the CW’s new series The Flash as Henry Allen and Jay Garrick. For the hundredth episode he even had the chance to transform himself into the old Flash again.

Meanwhile, all the fans are looking forward to The Flash 7 that it shouldn’t be the last season of the Arrowerse series. For more insights, check out this interesting rundown on everything we know about The Flash 7.