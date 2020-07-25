Entertainment

The Flash: in issue 758 the relationship between Reverse Flash and the rival will change radically

July 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We had already discussed the rivalry between The Flash and Reverse Flash, the relationship between the two will become even more complicated after the events of the number 758 of the DC comic book series dedicated to Barry Allen.

In the pages of the comic book written by Joshua Williamson and designed by Chrstian Duce, we witnessed the protagonist's efforts to save his family and friends from Thawne's plans. After saving them, The Flash decides to go to the house where he grew up, immediately finding himself in front of the Tornado Twins, his children of the future. After a brief confrontation, Flash is captured by the two, who reveal that they are in league with the Legion of Zoom.

Things continue to get worse for the protagonist, once he is faced with Reverse Flash, which reveals that he has tried to take his shoes in the future, but that he has not been able to overcome the popularity of Barry Allen among the people. At this point Reverse Flash begins to vibrate at a certain sequence, thus managing to take possession of Barry Allen's body. We are waiting to find out how the comic book series will continue, if you are interested in other works by Joshua Williamson, we recommend this series dedicated to The Flash.

