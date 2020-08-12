The Flash, Grant Morrison sure: 'The script written with Ezra Miller is really good'

Share it:

Genesis really complicated that of Flash: the film with Ezra Miller is going through all the colors, between slowdowns from coronavirus and the well-known personal problems in which the actor of We Are Infinite was involved. Just Miller, however, would have tried to give a big hand to the work.

At some point, in fact, the actor would have joined forces with cartoonist Grant Morrison to write his own version of the Flash script: "I think we wrote a great version of Flash and really did at the speed of Flash, because it was compelling, and it turned out really well. I think after some corrections it would have been really great. But that's the way studios work, things come and go. I think about 15 people have already written other versions of Flash. It seems that things are moving now, but not with the stuff we wrote"explained an embittered Morrison.

The cartoonist also stated that he doesn't know what the studios have done with their script: that there is a hope of seeing it. use in the future? To date it is really difficult to predict, especially with the making of the film that still seems to be in a state of uncertainty.

You would have liked to see the film with the script written by Miller and Morrison? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, it seems to have been confirmed that in Flash we will see some time travel; let's see, instead, what was the decision of the studios on Ezra Miller and Flash.