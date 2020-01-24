'The Flash: Flashpoint': the damn DC movie

Share it:

One of the strengths of the movie 'Justice League' was, surprisingly, the Ezra Miller Flash, having the best lines of dialogue and stealing home scene in which it appeared. In fact, Barry Allen was the closest thing to Marvel that DC had done in his entire cinematic universe. It was a matter of time that Warner wanted to give him a solo adventure.

But in DC things go slowly, even though they deal with the fastest superhero in the world of comics. After the mastodóntico premiere of 'Aquaman', it is a matter of time that we see Barry Allen alone. The problem is … when? Warner added a new producer to the game (Michael Disco) Y directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (authors of 'Game Night'), rewrote the script. But now Ezra Miller has teamed up with Grant Morrison to rewrite the rewrite. Madness go. And most important of all, Warner has already confirmed that the movie will start shooting in 2021, and that there is a new director: Andy Muschietti. Is this time the final one?

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Release Date

Like the changes in the director's chair, the release date of 'The Flash: Flashpoint' does not have a clear year yet. For a long time, It was rumored that the premiere date would be this next 2019, but the film has not yet started shooting, so it was taken for granted that the adventures of Barry Allen would arrive in 2020.

What is the problem? 'Fantastic Animals'. The J.K. Rowling has Ezra Miller as one of the protagonists, and they will be 5 deliveries, So the actor's calendar is quite bulky and Warner has decided to prioritize the adventures of Newt Scamander and company rather than his Flash movie, so the delay is almost assured. 'Fantastic Animals 3' will be shot during much of 2020, so Ezra will be quite busy, so The release date for 'The Flash', according to Warner, is July 1, 2022.

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Synopsis

In the 2017 Comic-Con, DC advanced that the solo Flash movie would follow the plot arc of the 'Flashpoint' comic (hence the title). But the approach to such a mythical comic has not yet been clear. In the television series starring Grant Gustin they already approached the story, and in a way quite separate from the original source but that worked very well throughout a series of chapters of the third season.

'Flashpoint' begins with Flash going back in time (one of his super powers if he accelerates enough to run) to save his mother's life that, remember, dies murdered when he is a child. The problem is that playing with time always has consequences, and Barry Allen ends up creating an alternative timeline that affected all of DC.

For example, Wonder Woman and Aquaman become two warriors fighting to control the Earth; Superman is the result of a government experiment with serious mental problems; Thomas Wayne (Bruce's father) becomes Batman when he sees his son murdered; and Martha Wayne becomes the Poker. In addition, in this alternative 'present', Flash is without powers. That is, a mess of epic proportions.

The film of 'Aquaman', in addition, has left us a small detail in the form of easteregg, which could well be a subtle nod to this alternative timeline that Barry Allen creates and that will surely be the main plot of his solo film .

In this timeline known as 'Flashpoint', Wonder Woman and Aquaman have been a couple. A nod to the comic … or what is to come?

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Cast

Ezra Miller will obviously wear the red suit again. He was by far one of the greatest successes of 'Justice League' and has stated on many occasions that he is looking forward to playing Barry Allen again. It also seems that Billy Cudrup will be, in the role of Barry's father, Henry Allen, as we saw at the end of the previous movie. Barry Allen's father is in jail for allegedly killing his wife, but that is something that Flash wants to change, and hence the alternative timeline known as 'Flashpoint' will emerge.

Kiersey Clemons, presumably, he will play Iris West, although his character was cut from the final assembly of 'Justice League', so we do not know if they will catch the same actress, or decide to make a new casting. The cast will surely also include Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher, as alternative versions of Wonder Woman and Cyborg, and the big question is: who will play Batman?

A few months ago, the internet went crazy with a fan made who imagined Thomas Wayne with the face of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and he admitted that he would love that character, but there is still no official confirmation that the beloved (and sometimes hated) actor of 'The Walking Dead' is going to be on the tape.

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Director

But we also have to talk about the possible directors of the film. At first, the director signed by Warner was Seth Grahame-Smith (responsible for 'Pride, prejudice and zombies') but lasted only a few months, abandoned the project for "creative differences." The substitute was Rick Famuyiwa, with very few films to his credit (and which is now among the director's team of 'The Mandalorian'), but he also left the project months later, with "creative differences" again in between.

The possible entry of Robert Zemeckis, but everything went blurring until Warner confirmed its new directors: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, authors of the great 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and directors of 'Game Night'. But, in a new turn of events, Daley and Goldstein abandoned the project and now the new filmmaker tied to the movie of 'The Flash' is Andy Muschietti, author of the two films of 'IT' or 'Mom'.

The script right now is being rewritten by Ezra Miller himself along with Grant Morrison, a popular comic book author, since apparently Miller didn't like the brightest and funniest approach the character was having. He wants darkness, and as his contract ends in May, Warner seems to want to be as happy as possible.

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Trailer

For now we don't have a trailer for 'The Flash: Flashpoint' but we can say that, with the precedent of 'Aquaman', DC is becoming more colorful, and looking for a different mood, not so close to Marvel, but with its own label, and the solo Flash movie could be the perfect vehicle

In THE CW series, what has worked best is a perfect balance between humor and drama, but with color, with a very striking comiquero touch, far from the darkness of series like 'Arrow' or the DCU movies.

'The Flash: Flashpoint' Images

For now, we have no images of the movie 'The Flash: Flashpoint'.