'The Flash': Ezra Miller sneaks into the series

'Crisis in Infinite Lands' has been the great crossover of DC. Raised as a mix between all The CW series, which form a universe known as the Arrowverse, it has been the great event of the DC series to end the one that gave rise to all: 'Arrow'. With amazing cameos like Tom Welling, Bradon Routh … or even Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman (although only in a photo in a newspaper), 'Crisis in Infinite Lands' has been one of the events of the year.

One of the criticisms of the Cinematic Universe of DC was always that they use other actors different from those of the series, such as, the signing of Ezra Miller when Grant Gustin was already playing Barry Allen on television, With the approval of the fans. In addition, the 'Arrowverso' has always seemed to take place in a universe different from that of DC movies … UNTIL NOW. A small cameo in the final chapter of the crossover has confirmed that the 'Arrowverse' is part of the multiverse created by DC, including the movies. And Ezra Miller himself has confirmed it by making a cameo like Barry Allen.

In this small fragment, we see the two Barry Allen, both Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller, finally getting to know each other, fixing that multiverse and taking the films as valid within the universe of The CW series. This cameo has been so surprising because it had not leaked anywhere, but it makes one thing clear: Ezra Miller is still very willing to continue playing The Flash, even though her solo film is having such a rugged production.