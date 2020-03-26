 The Flash delays its season finale and Stargirl will premiere a week later.

Share it:

A few hours ago we discussed the already more realistic expectations of the studios not to resume the productions of their films until well into May. Now we know the reactions of the series of the Arrowverse, beyond these two weeks of break of episodes. The CW network has decided to delay the finals of some of its series and make adjustments to its grill.

"The Flash", next to the series "Supernatural" Y "Legacies", they will not end their current seasons as planned because they could not complete the filming work for the coronavirus, and their endings are delayed until a later time, still undetermined, in 2020, just as has happened to the series. "The Walking Dead".

The Scarlet Sprinter series appears to have enough episodes finished to can be issued until May 19, which would be when there would be no new episode, and there will be a break to finish its sixth season sometime this year.

Replacing it on Tuesday at 8 p.m. a series will come, "Stargirl", which will change the date of its television broadcast to May 19, that is, it is delayed a week and will take the place that the Barry Allen series will leave. Recall that its television broadcast will take place a day after its debut on the streaming platform DC Universe. The Geoff Johns character series was to premiere May 11 on the DC Universe and May 12 on The CW.

