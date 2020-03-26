General News

 The Flash delays its season finale and Stargirl will premiere a week later.

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Montage of Stargirl and The Flash

A few hours ago we discussed the already more realistic expectations of the studios not to resume the productions of their films until well into May. Now we know the reactions of the series of the Arrowverse, beyond these two weeks of break of episodes. The CW network has decided to delay the finals of some of its series and make adjustments to its grill.

"The Flash", next to the series "Supernatural" Y "Legacies", they will not end their current seasons as planned because they could not complete the filming work for the coronavirus, and their endings are delayed until a later time, still undetermined, in 2020, just as has happened to the series. "The Walking Dead".

The Scarlet Sprinter series appears to have enough episodes finished to can be issued until May 19, which would be when there would be no new episode, and there will be a break to finish its sixth season sometime this year.

READ:  Investigation finds, US sailors held a list of the female crew-they wanted to "Rape".

Replacing it on Tuesday at 8 p.m. a series will come, "Stargirl", which will change the date of its television broadcast to May 19, that is, it is delayed a week and will take the place that the Barry Allen series will leave. Recall that its television broadcast will take place a day after its debut on the streaming platform DC Universe. The Geoff Johns character series was to premiere May 11 on the DC Universe and May 12 on The CW.

Via information | Variety

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.