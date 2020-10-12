The Flash, a fanart imagines Grant Gustin as Wally West

Although fans of The Flash have already had their Wally West, with DC superheroes and the Multiverse you can never tell, so why not check out this fanart that reimagines Grant Gustin as Kid Flash?

To paraphrase a well-known quote from another famous Warner Bros. product. Red costume, red hair, blue lightning … You must be Wally!

We all know him as Barry Allen, actually, IL Barry Allen by now, but Grant Gustin wouldn’t be as bad as Wally West…

To depict the protagonist of The Flash in the role of Kid Flash, or the character played in The CW series by Keiynan Lonsdale, is a web artist, Rinsh, who, taking up the graphics of the most recent comic runs such as DC Rebirth, offers us the fanart that you can also find at the bottom of the news .

Who knows if in a parallel universe …

Meanwhile, the first trailer for the seventh season of The Flash reminds us that on Earth-Prime the Team Flash it has its problems even without thinking about alternative realities (although the Mirrorworld continues to have a certain importance), and according to what we know about the new episodes of The Flash, when it returns to TV it will certainly not be bored.