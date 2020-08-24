The Flash 7, what should you expect from Iris West-Allen?

Share it:

As we all know by now, due to Covid-19, the sixth season of The Flash has been interrupted with three episodes from the end. There are many questions left open that deserve to be answered in the new episodes, one above all: what will happen now to Iris West-Allen?

During the DC FanDome the cast of the almost complete series lent themselves for a quick question and answer session with fans of the CW production and, many questions have come to Candice Patton, interpreter of Barry Allen’s wife.

As many of you will remember, Iris spent much of season six in the Mirrorverse only to suddenly disappear in the early season finale in a flash of light. Although his presence in the seventh season had already been anticipated by the promotional poster of The Flash, many are wondering how he will be able to return to the real world.

“It will certainly be very interesting to see how she was affected by being stuck in this maddening world with a supervillain. He will certainly come out of it, perhaps right at the beginning of the seventh season but, nothing will be the same again ” Patton revealed during the Q&A.

From The Flash’s seventh season trailer, which premiered during the DC FanDome panel, we already know that Iris is struggling to maintain some sanity in much the same way as Eva. It is found at he struggles with the hallucinations of different versions of his own life, and we’re sure it won’t be very easy for her to get through this. To do this, you can naturally count on the love of your husband: “Barry and Iris will find their way back to each other”Patton said in response to a worried fan about the relationship between the two.

“The romance and chemistry between Grant and me has always been an added value to the production. It’s the way we look at each other and [il modo in cui] the characters are written to certainly give the series something extra. “

Many hope that The Flash 7 will also give more answers on Iris’s past, which has so far been particularly dark and mysterious. What do you expect from this new season? Let us know in the comments.