The Flash 7, everything we know about the new season of the series

Pending the arrival of the seventh season of The Flash, we try to take stock of the situation on the series with all the information we have available so far.

When will the series return?

As announced by the network, due to the Coronavirus emergency and blocked productions, The Flash and the other Arrowverse series will all return in 2021.

When will shooting resume?

According to the latest Deadline reports, Warner Bros. had intended to reopen the sets of its TV series between the end of August and September, but probably the prolonged emergency has slowed down the plans a bit. It shouldn’t be too long, however, as Batwoman season 2 has already kicked off filming, and Superman & Lois’ set-up looks good too. In addition, the latest rumors would like early October as the new date designated for the restart.

The seventh season of The Flash will integrate part of the sixth season, so that the answers missed due to the hasty conclusion of the previous one, can be given to us in this one. We will therefore discover the fate of Iris, we will see what will happen to Team Flash and Barry, who seems to have some speed problems, and we will have to do with the fearsome villains (it is now known, for example, the return of Godspeed).

We are already aware that Hartley Swayer will not be returning as Ralph Dinby / Elongated Man, although there has been talk of a couple of ways the character might appear in future episodes, but it’s still all a mystery. Either way, the new season of Flash still has a lot to show us, not only of the main cast of course, but particularly of Natalie Dreyfuss’s Sue Dearborne as well.

After last year’s 5-part mega-crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, it’s hard to think of an event that can keep up, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more. Rather, it will be something more reduced, probably focused on Superman and Batwoman at this round, and lasting two hours (it was thought in February as a possible broadcast).

The seventh season of The Flash may not be the last, at least according to rumors. It seems that Eric Wallace, showrunner of the series, already has storylines in mind for an eighth and ninth season, and that Grant Gustin had mentioned contract renewals for a similar number of seasons.