The Flash 7, confirmed the return of a character in the new season

After the news of the recasting of Elongated Man, accompanied by the awareness that in any case we will see the character less than originally intended, and that his departure from Team Flash will also affect the course of the storylines of other characters of The Flash, let’s find out what will become of one of these.

There’s no Sue without Ralph … Or maybe yes?

According to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, in the seventh season we will see the return of Sue Dearborn even without what in the comics is his famous other half.



“You will see Sue multiple times this season, even without the Elongated Man. She will be on her own, make appearances, and help Team Flash in unexpected ways. And it will be really hilarious, because she was so funny.” Wallace anticipates, and reveals “Keeping Sue on the show was one of the easiest decisions I’ve made as a showrunner. I called Natalie and said, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll still be part of the season. We’ll find a way.’ Now, when I told her this, a to be honest, I still had no idea how. But I’m happy to tell you we found a way. “

The absence of Elongated Man, on the contrary, will be a considerable opportunity for the character played by Natalie Dreyfuss.

“We can now expand on her character and give her a deeper backstory, more growth than we originally planned. It will be really exciting to see how she interacts with Team Flash once her name is redeemed, because of course we will make sure that her name be redeemed. But then what is the reason she returned to Central City? And that will be a part of her story in the season. ” “We tried to make lemonade with the lemons we had, and suddenly, we found ourselves with new possibilities for Sue. And we have a particular storyline where she will really help, specifically with one of the villains of the season that we wouldn’t have. I could have had it if circumstances hadn’t changed. So I think it’s going to be as fun and unexpected for the audience as it was for us writers. “

