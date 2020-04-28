 The Flash 6 × 16: So Long and Goodnight reviews and audiences

Share it:

As the world tries to regain normalcy on Tuesday of last week The CW released the sixteenth episode from the sixth season of "The Flash", titled "So Long and Goodnight". A chapter that in addition to having the return of Rag Doll (Phil LaMarr) as the villain in charge of killing Joe (Jesse L. Martin) for his investigation against Black Hole, also had the return of Sue Dearborn (Natalie Dreyfuss)

If the Scarlet Sprinter itself had already been garnering rather weak audience data since its post-Crisis return, the pandemic doesn't seem to have done the series any favors. Following in the wake of previous broadcasts last week's episode returned to a 0.4 in the ratings and gathered 1,087 million viewers. This causes the series to suffer a 9% drop in their audiences, the same from which they had recovered before the break due to the coronavirus.

Comments for The Flash 6 × 16:

The chapter begins with Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger) having to deal with the arrest of Sunshine by the CCPD, so Mcculloch Technologies CEO decides to hire Rag Doll to murder Joe and end the investigation that the police captain is conducting against him. After the credits, we are at the West's house, where part of Team Flash (Joe, Cecille, Barry, Iris, Cisco and Kamilla) enjoy a night of family games. The evening is interrupted by a call from Chief Singh (Patrick Sabongui) who tries, without much success, to convince Joe to withdraw from the investigation against Black Hole.

Inside the mirror dimension, Iris (Candice Patton), who believes she has found a way to return to the real world, reveals to Eva the secret identity of Barry (Grant Gustin) as Flash, since the journalist is convinced that the sprinter he could use his powers to rescue them. However, Eva contacts the Iris clone and orders her to drain the little speed that remains to Barry so that he stops meddling in his plans. For his part, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), who has been tracking Sue Dearborn, convinces Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to help him stop her, since the detective has discovered what his next target will be.

In the meantime Rag Doll tries to murder Joe by cutting his brakes while driving, luckily Captain West manages to jump out of the car before it crashes and explodes. After the assassination attempt, Chief Singh wants Joe to enter the witness protection program, but the police, ignoring the concern of Barry and Cecille (Danielle Nicolet), decline the offer and decide to continue leading the investigation. against Carver. The next morning, Ralph and Cisco attend a brunch that one of the Central City banks has organized for their clients with the aim of locating Sue. Once inside, the scientist manages to hack the security cameras with ease but is discovered by January Galore (the arms dealer Barry and Ralph met in Midway City – 6 × 07).

However, when someone overrides Ralph and Cisco's bank security system they discover that January Galore is actually Sue in disguise. Unfortunately both heroes are late to stop her and after flirting a bit with Ralph, Sue manages to escape with the data of all the bank's clients. At the CCPD police station, Joe interrogates Sunshine in hopes that the villain agrees to testify against Carver, in turn, Barry, who is in STAR Labs, discovers that the meta-human trying to kill Joe is none other than Rag Doll.. Unfortunately, Rag Doll is already inside the police station and is trying to assassinate Captain West a second time.

Although Rag Doll fails a second time, Barry, who had come to the CCPD to save Joe, cannot help but end up getting shot by the villain due to his lack of speed. Once healed, Barry takes Joe to STAR Labs and tries to convince him to turn away from the case, but the second assassination attempt on him only seems to have further motivated the police captain. And if that was not enough, The Iris clone realizes that Barry's concern drains his speed faster, so he decides to use it to his advantage and further burdens the sprinter by forcing him to promise that he will do whatever it takes to protect Joe.

Concerned for the safety of his family, Joe decides to take off the badge and pay Carver a visit in his own home. Captain West's plan is to get the CEO of Mcculloch Technologies to trust himself and make a mistake. However, although the plan works and Joe manages to record a confession from Carver, he uses a pulse transmitter to erase the recording.. So after punching him for threatening his family, Joe leaves Carver's house without having achieved his goal. Back at STAR Labs, Barry and Joe have a little argument because of the police's reckless behavior, and while Joe remains hell-bent on leading the investigation, the sprinter manages to at least weigh the idea of ​​entering the witness protection program.

Meanwhile Sue tries to sneak into another bank by posing as a future investor but is interrupted by Ralph. Apparently the detective discovered that Sue is not a thief, but is chasing the person who blackmails / extortes her parents, Joseph Carver. Therefore, Ralph decides to offer his help to Sue and is, trusting him, he gives him the diamond that contains the Black Hole logo for him to analyze. At the Citizen offices, Rag Doll attacks and knocks out Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Nash (Tom Cavanagh) and kidnaps Cecille. With Cecille's life in danger, Barry decides to use his powers to rescue her along with Joe.

When they arrive at the place where Rag Doll is holding Cecille, Barry starts a confrontation with the villain while Joe tries to rescue his wife. However, although Joe quickly locates Cecille when he accidentally tries to rescue her, he activates a pressure bomb on which the villain had left the lawyer sitting. For his part, Barry barely manages to defeat Rag Doll but the villain reveals that he still has an ace up his sleeve. When the sprinter finds the couple he discovers that Joe has traded for Cecille and it is the policeman who is now sitting on the bomb.

By Joe's order, Barry uses his powers to keep Cecille out of the blast and when the lawyer is safe she tries to return for Captain West. Luckily, when the sprinter returns to the building, he discovers that Joe has been able to defuse the bomb at the last second, however, this experience causes the police officer to finally reconsider and agree to enter witness protection. After saying goodbye to Barry and Cecille, and with the help of Chief Singh, a heartbroken Joe leaves with the FBI. In a last surprise twist we discover that Singh is also a clone created by Eva to get rid of Joe, because the villain says that if someone is going to make her husband pay for his crimes, it is her.

On the other hand, Carver receives in his apartment a mysterious mirror connected to the mirror dimension and has a strong discussion with Eva in which both villains make it clear that they will stop at nothing to achieve their own goals. The chapter ends with the Iris clone taking advantage of Joe's march to provoke an argument with Barry and reproach him for all the mistakes he has made to finally break his heart and kick him out of the house, making the sprinter start consuming faster his remaining speed