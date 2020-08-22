The Flash 6, the first meeting of Barry and Mirror Iris in a deleted scene

Share it:

The sixth season of The Flash ended prematurely due to the health emergency, the same that will prevent all Arrowverse shows from returning before 2021, but this deleted scene has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Fans of The Flash will remember the damage done by Mirror Iris (Candice Patton) in the second half of last season, from arguments with Joe (Jesse L. Martin) to the prolonged deception that Barry didn’t find out all that quickly, but in this exclusive clip for the TV Line site (which you can see clicking on the source link at the bottom of the news), we go back to the origin of all these events, indeed, the moment just after.

The deleted scene (in the episode 6×10 Marathon we find directly Mirror Iris cooking pancakes for breakfast) is part of the special contents of the home video edition of the sixth season of The Flash, and shows us the first time the “fake” Iris meets Barry (Grant Gustin), and not only manages to quietly deceive the hero (who besides how could he expect a doppelgänger of his wife?), but also throws away the only clue that could have made him suspicious (the message left by the real Iris as soon as she left the house to investigate McCulloch Technologies).

And while we wait to find out what will happen instead in the new episodes of the series, we leave you with our review of the sixth season of The Flash.