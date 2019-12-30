The five purposes of Real Madrid for the beginning of 2020

The last time we had seen an open training of Real Madrid It was in Canada. On July 17, the doors of the Saputo Stadium in Montreal were opened for many Real Madrid fans to enjoy watching their idols work. That afternoon there were thousands of crazy fans, but they weren't partners.

That's why the session that opens the club every Christmas in Valdebebas It's a very heavy date. Everyone who attends, children and adults, are club members. While Zidane gives the typical circular talk to all his players and the public leaves his voice raising his banners to get some official shirt, Alfredo Di Stéfano speaks of illusion, signings, the letter to the Magi. A few hours before 2020 starts, these are the white purposes for the start of the new year:

Recover Hazard

The Belgian's injury disrupts Zidane's plans because it occurred when the white star was better. Objective: to be 100% in February, when they will have to face Atlético in LaLiga, City in the Champions League and possibly play the cup semifinals.

Win the Super Cup

First official title in the second era of Zidane. Valencia will be the rival in the semifinals, with Barça and Atlético on the horizon of a hypothetical final on Sunday, January 12.

Renew Benzema

Advanced positions for Karim to extend his contract until 2022. It is the most important renovation on the table of Florentino Pérez. Then the cases of Ramos and Modric will be studied.

Become a leader

January is a very difficult month, with visits to Getafe and Valladolid, in addition to the home game against Sevilla. Zidane wants to take advantage of the good image of the team to assault the leadership and give a mental blow to Barça. It will be a month of rotations because they will simultaneously play the Copa del Rey.

Close to Fabian

The signing of the Spanish player of Naples is a priority. The information advanced by the Diario AS and expanded in El Larguero is being fulfilled. The months of March and April will be key to see if Fabián ends up dressed in white.