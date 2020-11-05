The five anime couples most loved by Boys Love fans

Boys Love is a well known reality in the way of anime and manga whose presence affects a lot in some areas of the fandom leading many fans of the genre to desire the canonization of some of the most hypothesized pairings in the various animated works. let’s see which are the most popular.

I Boys Love (abbreviated to BL) are those works centered on one male homosexual relationship. In Japanese animation it is not uncommon to find couples of men who, with their attitudes, wink at the slice of fandom passionate about the aforementioned genre. Let’s see now 5 of the most popular couples by fans for whom BL lovers would like to see the hoped-for relationship come true.

One Punch Man’s Saitama and Genos. In particular the second is a lot devoted to his master and serves him in multiple ways, including wearing a pink apron as he cleans Saitama’s house making him resemble the stereotype of a busy wife. The fact that the two they don’t seem to care about women did nothing but fuel the fandom’s cheer for this couple.

Hiei e Yoko Kurama da Yu Yu Hakusho. These 2 guys have captured the hearts of many fans not only for their looks, but also for their fighting skills and for the trust that each places in the strength of the other, perhaps due to the experience of having lived in the World of Specters. Furthermore, I leave to interested parties a fan made video showing Hiei by Yu Yu Hakusho in a new graphic format.

Light Yagami ed L da Death Note. It is one of the most famous couples in the world of anime and manga, the scenes that saw them as protagonists, both as allies and as rivals, they have held many fans in breath suspended at such a level that it could not even be reached by the protagonist paired with Misa. Despite having opposite roles, the bond generated by the intellectual clash of the two boys’ minds is superior to that of many other couples.

Gintoki Sakata e Toshiro Hijikata da Gintama. Even though they don’t seem to have good relations, they always end up getting involved in some bizarre situation that needs to be resolved leads the two to collaborate. This particular synergy has been recognized by the series itself which in episodes 92 and 145 shows the cover of a BL manga own representative Gintoki and Toshiro.

Haruka Nanase e Makoto Tachibana da Free!. This couple is certainly the most intimate of the anime. The two they spend a lot of time together and Makoto often takes care of Haruka as if she were his girlfriend. In addition to acting just like a couple making decisions together, the two blindly trust each other by generating different ones situations specially created for a BL lover audience. I also remember about Free! A trailer for the next upcoming movie has been released.

And do you have a favorite couple that seems straight out of a Boys Love? Write it to us in a comment.