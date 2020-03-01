The first two series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures have landed on Netflix

Share it:

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures they will be happy to be able to return to immerse themselves in the first series that gave life to the history of the Joestar family created by the fervent mind of Hirohiko Araki and now available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders are the first parts (at the moment there are eight in all, of which only the first five enjoy an animated transposition) that make up the adventures of the Joestar family fighting against the forces of evil. In the first mythical series, set in the late nineteenth century in England (unusual scenario for a Japanese manga) we witness the struggle between Jonathan Joestar and his rival God Brando, who became an immortal vampire thanks to a strange stone mask. Jonathan will find himself forced to face unimaginable horrors and overcome his limits to try to get the better of his opponent. In the second part of the generational saga, however, we move forward a few years and find the daredevil Joseph Joestar who must investigate the mysteries of the stone mask, returned to threaten the world. Finally we find the Japanese student Jotaro Kujo protagonist of a strange journey in the third adventure entitled Stardust Crusaders. At the moment we do not know if the other series on Netflix will also arrive but, as soon as we have news about it, we will let you know.

Thanks to the animated transposition, JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure has become very popular and has seen an increase in the number of fans, fascinated by the exploits of the protagonists and by the bizarre narratives of Araki.