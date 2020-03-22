The first trailer for 'Soul' will thrill you

Share it:

The next adventure of Pixar, 'Soul', It will arrive in theaters in August and to open its mouth Disney has presented a first trailer of this story that will make us think what makes each of us unique.

On this tape Jamie Fox puts the voice to the protagonist, Joe Gardner, a music teacher in an institute that manages to play in the best jazz club in the city. As the video, which you have posted on these lines, shows, this opportunity is what the teacher has been waiting for all his life; however, a small misstep takes you from the streets of New York to The Great Before. Is this a place of fantasy where "the new souls they acquire their personalities, peculiarities and concerns before going to Earth. "In this magical place Joe will meet 22 (whom he voices in his original version Tina Fey), a precocious soul that does not want to go to Earth because "it has never understood the attractiveness of human experience". Joe will desperately try to show 22 how wonderful living is, causing himself to discover the answers to some of the questions most important in life when, to the liking of one and the chagrin of another, they cross into the real world.

Directed by Pete Docter – The person in charge of the wonderful 'Del Revés' – 'Soul' has its premiere scheduled for August 7. And it promises to get us excited again with a story that combines humor, moral and above all, a lot of humanity.