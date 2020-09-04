The first three episodes of the second season are available on Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After our review of the opening part of The Boys 2, irreverent show produced by Eric Kripke, we report the arrival of the first three episodes of the series in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

Starting today, September 4th, it will be possible to see the continuation of stories of Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and the other members of the team, grappling with an unequal fight against the Seven, a group of superheroes led by Homelander, who is joined by Stormlander, a character who is destined to clash with the leader of the superheroes of Vought International. After the finale of the previous season, the numerous fans are eager to find out what will be the evolution of the character of Billy Butcher, forced to confront a inconvenient truth.

As we had already said, for now only the first three episodes are available, the rest will be published on a weekly basis, until the season finale which will be broadcast on October 9th. To help fans overcome this expectation, Jeff Bezos’ multinational has therefore created a full page dedicated to The Boys, where it is possible to read the characters’ cards and see short films that explore the world born from an idea by Garth Ennis, as well as present merchandise dedicated to the show. We conclude the news by reporting this hilarious Honest Trailer from the first season of The Boys.