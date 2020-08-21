the first teaser trailer with Olivia Colman reveals the release date on Netflix!

Share it:

A few minutes ago the streaming service on demand Netflix has published on its official page of the social network Twitter the first teaser trailer of The Crown 4, through which he unveiled the release date of the new episodes of the award-winning series with Olivia Colman.

The fourth season of The Crown will be available to all subscribers to the platform starting next November 15th: as usual you can admire the teaser trailer in football in the article.

In the promotional video, Queen Elizabeth II says: “Something as important as the monarchy cannot be allowed to failIn addition, fans are given the opportunity to have a first look at the di Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. The latter is shown in her wedding dress on her wedding day with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

Produced by Left Bank Pictures and created by Peter Morgan, the fourth season will feature the arrival of Margaret Thatcher on the British political scene as Prime Minister and the often difficult relationship between Prince Charles and Diana. The wait for the new episodes is very high, especially since they will be the last for about two yearsThe show will in fact take a break from filming until 2021, which means that the recently announced season 5 won’t arrive until 2022.

Imelda Staunton will succeed Colman on the Netflix throne, while Elizabeth Debicki will be Lady Diana.