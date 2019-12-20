 The first season What If …? will have ten episodes and already work in the second season

Share it:

It has long been clarified that the animated series "What If …?", the first animated Marvel Studios project, would not dedicate an episode to each UCM movie, although a review would be made of each of them. That is, in the same episode more than one movie could be covered. However, we still had some doubts about how many episodes this series will have that will be released in 2021 at Disney +.

In a new interview, Kevin Feige has talked about the series, revealing that the first season will have ten episodes, and that they are already working on the second season. Everything indicates that a series of images were raised, and these have ended up grouping in batches (seasons) of ten episodes, according to the rest of the series of the streaming platform.

I am very happy that we are doing the series What If …? for Disney + right now, and I've seen most of them, ”he replies when asked which episode of the series he most wants to see. We have ten (episodes) for the first season, we are already working on the next ten for the second season.

In this same interview he also confirms that the episode in which Peggy Carter transforms into the supersoldier, thus being Captain Britania, is the first episode of the entire series.

During the Disney D23 Expo in August, Feige explained that the series would play the 23 films that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe until 2019, from “Iron Man” to “Spider-Man: Away from Home”. The manager explained the series at the time as follows: "What If …? It is based on a series of comics that we have loved for years, in which an argument you know is taken and an element is changed, and you can see how things could be different. So the 23 UCM movies you know are going to show a little difference in each episode, and see how things change. ”.

