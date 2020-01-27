The first season of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken will consist of 12 episodes

Share it:

The website of newtype recently opened the preorder for the first home video box of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, the anime series directed by Masaaki Yuasa and created by the animation studio Science Saru. Apparently, the box set titled "Blu-ray Complete Box"will arrive next June 24 and will contain 12 episodes.

Based on the information shared by the Japanese site, we can therefore guess that 12 will also be the total number of episodes, not a surprise if we consider that the manga of Sumito Owara to date, January 26, 2020, just 4 tankobons published.

The home video version will be available from the second half of June, almost three months after the transmission of the last episode of the anime series. The Complete Box will also be available in the West and will include some interesting extras, such as a box designed by the artist Hitoma Odo, a small storyboard, video bonuses, a behind the scenes clip, authors' comments and much more. The box will consist of three CDs, two containing the episodes and one for the soundtrack.

We remind you that Keep You Hands off Eizouken is visible on Crunchyroll and that new episodes are broadcast every Sunday. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the wonderful opening of the series.