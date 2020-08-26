The first reviews of the Amazon Prime Video series are online

Share it:

The second season of the series with Karl Urban: after seeing the character posters of The Boys we report the first reviews of the unreleased episodes of the show, which will make their debut on September 4th.

The second season focused on the struggle between the group led by Billy Butcher and the superheroes of the Vought International is much awaited by fans, eager to find out if these new episodes will be able to have the same impact as those that introduced the world born from an idea of ​​Garth Ennis. As you can read in the tweet at the bottom of the news and shared by Rotten Tomatoes, the twelve reviews currently available are 92% positive. To give a negative opinion on the adventures of Billy, Frenchie, Hughie and Homelander is only a critic, who points out the presence of several defects in the episodes, which he still finds amusing. The multinational of Jeff Bezos has however already revealed that it has renewed the show for a third party.

We are sure that in the coming days we will be able to read more reviews dedicated to the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series. In the meantime, we report this news that shows us what have been the changes in The Boys compared to the comic, in particular regarding the character of Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban.