The first reviews of 'Killing Eve 3' are not uniform

Eve and Villaneuve will come to rescue us again next April 12th – a day later to HBO Spain – with the (early) arrival of the third season of 'Killing Eve'. Some lucky ones have already seen the episodes of the new batch, and it seems that the conclusions are not very uniform.

We already know that this third season will continue the ending left by the previous season, that is, for Villanelle, the murderer without a job, Eve is dead; and for Eve, the former MI6 agent who hides in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems to be fine until a shocking and near death starts them up again. Along with the characters of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh there will also be Gemma Whelan, the unforgettable Yara Greyjoy in 'Game of Thrones', who has joined the cast in this new season to play Geraldine, the daughter of Eve's former boss Carolyn.

What do critics think? There's a little bit of everything. For example, in TV Guide they point out that the program has lost some of its magic, to that "it feels like a copy of your previous one", suggesting that you change showrunner Each season may have made it difficult to maintain the original shine of the fiction. The Independent has been less magnanimous, noting that the series has "become stale and predictable." "It's 2020, and the phones still click and ring when text messages are sent. The humor is tired."

For its part, Radio Times has given the third season three out of five stars, explaining that what "it lacked in fun", it compensated with a large amount of "unexpected twists and bold entries. "On IndieWire it is considered that" Season 3 proves how comfortable fans will be with a regulated structure "and that," It is perfectly good entertainment, backed by two excellent performances, although if (he wants to) regain his advantage, will have to enter to kill. "

"It is juicy, entertaining, impressive and elegant as always," they point out from Observer. "But the honeymoon phase is over. We know these two can't be together in the long run, and so does the show itself. That's the problem."