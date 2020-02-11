The first regional Crevillente players denounce serious sexist insults of a referee

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The CF Female Crevillente has publicly denounced insults and contempt from the referee to the players during the match he played this past weekend against SPA Alicante C.

In a note through social networks, the entity states that the referee called his players "nenazas" and that he despised them with phrases such as "this match shit is over", "you shame" or "women should not play to this".

The meeting, framed in the First Valencian Regional, was suspended 20 minutes from the end with the result of 0-1.

José Antonio Candela, coach of the team, confirmed to Efe everything indicated in the statement and affirmed that the only objective of the crevillentino club is that the referee apologize before the players.

“The points don't matter to us. We cannot consent to this type of behavior, ”said the coach, who prepares with the club the protest brief in which he explains everything that happened “even with television images”.

Candela explained that it was in the 70th minute, after a expulsion to the second coach, when the events were triggered.

“He started taking cards and expelling people and, after threatening to suspend the game and call the authorities, it was when my players said that it was they who were going to call the Civil Guard for everything I had told them, ”the coach argued.

“My girls were off-center and offended. I saw that I took out cards for protesting but I did not suspect the reason, ”continued the coach.

Candela said it was the referee who decided to suspend the game "because he said his safety was not guaranteed, although shortly after he reconsidered and wanted to continue, something that We do not accept"

"I don't know if this guy he wanted to be funny or it has a problem and it is like that ”, added the coach, who indicated that since the Football Federation of the Valencian Community they have already contacted the Crevillente to gather information.

The crevillentino club, through the public note, has condemned “these attitudes” and hopes that the appropriate measures will be taken “so that an event like this never take place again on a soccer field. "

The referee of the meeting Crevillente-SPA Alicante C denied before the committee of referees of the Federation of Football of the Valencian Community (FFCV) the accusations that he proffered macho insults to the players of the local team.

This was confirmed by EFE federative sources, who said that the collegiate, who provided their initials (D.A.M.G.), was surprised by the accusations and said he will prepare an annex to the minutes to explain in detail everything that happened.