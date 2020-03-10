The first reactions to Mulán are being very positive

Share it:

Several members of the international press have been invited to a first screening of Mulán and his reactions have been mostly positive, coming to highlight it as the best remake that Disney has released to date.

Erik Davi (Fandango) says that Mulán is "exciting, vibrant, emotional and different from the animated version".

Maude Garrett (Geekbomb) loves the movie and remarks that "the costumes and the fights are amazing".

Kirsten Acuna (Insider) believes that Mulán is "absolutely fantastic "and that" doesn't even matter if it's not a musical".

Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) has seen the movie twice and thinks it is "easily the best real action reboot from Disney".

Angie J. Han (Mashable) also states that it is the company's best restart since Cinderella.

Alison Foreman (Mashable) ensures that the movie "leave a lot behind" and that "offers much more in his absence".

Peter Sciretta (Slashfilm) you say you are not a fan of the original movie but it has been "very surprised"for how much he liked the remake.

Wendy Lee Szany (The Movie Couple) praised the cast of the movie and says there are a lot of "little moments" that will make fans of the original smile.

Tessa Smith (The Geekly Show) called the tape "absolutely magical".

It seems that there is a certain consensus when it comes to classifying this latest Disney work as one of the best they have done since they began giving a new life to their catalog of animated classics taking them to the live action format with flesh and blood actors.

On March 27 we will be able to go to the movie theaters to see how much the Mulán that we knew has changed and what this new point of view has to offer us where elements such as musical moments and key characters have been totally eliminated in favor of a proposal quite more serious.