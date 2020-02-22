The first Raid arrives in the Unova region in the next Pokémon episode

Share it:

The new series of Pokémon for now it can be defined as the most distant from the standards seen in previous seasons. Initially it was concentrated on Ash's journey to the new region of Galar, where there are little monsters capable of becoming huge thanks to the Dynamax effect, present only in that area.

Things seem to have changed, however, since Ash is no longer focused on travel and exploration, rather the champion of the League of Alola wants to challenge the champion of Galar, or Dandel. However In the last episode of the series, Ash traveled with Go to the Unova region, present in Pokémon Black and White video games, to explore the Desert Resort due to the mysterious appearance of other ruins.

However, the two young coaches find themselves in a totally unexpected situation. By title "The first visit to the Unova region! Raids and Ruins!" L'episode 14 has the following description: "Ash and Go head to the Unova region to investigate some ruins found in the desert area! They immediately begin their search … or at least they believed so, given the amount of traps present! They will be able to find out what lies behind this mysterious appearance?!"

The preview, which you can find in the post below, also shows that Ash and Go will face their first real Raid, excluding the one seen at the beginning of the series against Lugia in which they had a small part. The pokémon they will face is Golurk, and he will certainly not be very friendly. Recall that the spoilers of episodes 15 and 16 have already surfaced.