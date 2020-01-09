Entertainment

The first preview of season 3 of Sabrina for Netflix is ​​a music video

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
This next January 24 we have a third part of The chilling adventures of Sabrina On Netflix and the producer wanted to warm the atmosphere with a pretty colorful music video.

While this music video can be taken as a nice reference to the tone from which the comics come, the truth is that many of the fans of the series are already asking Netflix not to turn the series into a musical as is the case with Riverdale. There seems to be nothing to worry about in that regard.

In the video we see some scenes of this new season in which Sabrina will travel directly to hell to try to save Nicholas Scratch, who sacrificed himself in the last episode to save his town and its neighbors.

After this series of episodes there is still a quarter that should also arrive throughout this 2020. Beyond that there is no renewal confirmed at the moment.

