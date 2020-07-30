the first photos and the release date of Ryan Muprhy's Netflix series

Share it:

After recent Hollywood, the creator of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy is ready to return to Netflix with a new show coming up in the coming months. The streaming giant has indeed unveiled the release date and pictures of Ratched, Someone's prequel series flew over the Cuckoo's nest starring Sarah Paulson as the perfidious nurse.

Created by Murphy together with Ian Brenna, the series tells the origins of Mildred Ratched, "'nurse from a psychiatric institution. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to find work in an important psychiatric hospital, where new and disturbing experiments are carried out on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents himself with the image that a perfect nurse should have, but as she manages to infiltrate the mental health system more and more, her elegant appearance leaves room for a very dark reality, which shows that monsters can not only be born, but also be created. "

The 8 episodes of Ratched will be available on Netflix starting from next September 18th. At the bottom of the article you will find the first images and the suggestive official poster dedicated to the iconic character already played by Louise Fletcher in the unforgettable Milos Forman film with Jack Nicholson.

The cast also includes Cynthia Nixon (Gwendolyn Briggs), Judy Davis (Betsy Bucket), Sharon Stone (Lenore Osgood), Jon Jon Briones (Dr. Richard Hanover), Finn Wittrock (Edmund Tolleson), Charlie Carver (Huck), Alice Englert (Dolly), Amanda Plummer (Louise), Corey Stoll (Charles Wainwright), Sophie Okonedo (Charlotte) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Gov. George Wilburn).