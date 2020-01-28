The first photo session of Sarah Michelle Gellar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We all have a past, and when you grew up being celebrity in the nineties, that past comes in the form of shooting. Today we inaugurate section, one in which we want to travel to the past in the purest style TBT Premiere to show you some of the first photo shoots of our most beloved celebrities. And for starters we have chosen our favorite vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, which has some photographic wonders like the ones we bring you next.