The first photo of Robert Pattinson – Batman will make you love superheroes even if you hate them, we bet?

Robert Pattinson in first photo from Batman has convinced us one hundred percent that the trend of superhero movies must enter the 2020 wishlist even if you don't mind a dry fig of powers, fights and masked men. Why, hey, but did you see the photo of the new one? dark Knight played by who has been called the "most beautiful man in the world according to science"?

The shots coming from the set of new Batman movie with Robert Pattinson they were taken from a teaser video that shot a lot on social media and that shows the first look of the ex Twilight vampire in the new Warner Bros film that will be released in 2021. We also show you on the move with a focus on the bibs, in case you missed them.

The first shots from the set of Batman they come after months of criticism and petitions from Bat Man fans that Robert Pattinson for Batman was not the right person. In practice, his too "pink" past would not go hand in hand with the dark childhood of the masked hero who by definition lives in a bat-cave and in an incredibly problematic city: the first photos of Batman – Robert Pattinson they question at least one thing, waiting to know the plot of the film and how it has done: the superhero physique has it all right.

RObert Pattinson during a PFW 2020 dinner for the launch of the new Dior Homme perfume, of which he is testimonial. Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

The fact is that later Ben Afflek (the last Batman in chronological order of cinema, the most disappointing according to the fans) the fans of those who love the Dark Knight are already very disappointed. So yes, Robert Pattinson is just an excuse to complain about the actors wearing the bat man suit because nobody is ever enough. Plus, the career of Robert Pattinson after Harry Potter and Twilight, the vampire film that launched it in the early 2000s, also took off in auteur films and strong films so forget Edward Cullen because Robert has meanwhile become much, much more.

Not much is known yet about the plot of the new Batman movie and since it will be released in 2021, you will have to wait a little longer for the official trailer. But it will be focused on Batman's adolescence, a sort of ideal prequel of his adventures in which a young girl will appear Catwoman interpreted by Zoe Kravitz, which takes the baton from the two historical actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

