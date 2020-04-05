The first music show dedicated to ONE PIECE has been announced!

Share it:

The series of ONE PIECE it could be defined as one of the pillars in the manga and anime field, not only thanks to the amount of characters so different and interesting, or also to the presence of an infinite number of different techniques, but also thanks to a precious soundtrack, capable of making more the events narrated by Eiichiro Oda are memorable.

It is precisely for this reason that the first music show dedicated to ONE PIECE, where an orchestra will reproduce live the splendid tracks to which fans of the opera are now fond of. It is an unrepeatable opportunity both to celebrate the universe where the adventures of the Mugiwara take place, and to pay homage to the legendary composer of the series, Kohei Tanaka.

After more than 20 years from its publication, and more than 900 episodes, it is strange to see how long it took before organizing such an event. The concert will be held on June 20, in Tokyo Suntory Hall. Tickets will be pre-orderable from the end of April to one price that varies between 60 and 80 American dollars. The musicians who will perform are part of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the oldest in Japan, as far as classical music is concerned.

If we talk about music with regard to ONE PIECE, the friendly Brook immediately comes to mind, who has just completed his years, and we also remind you that yesterday volume 96, dedicated entirely to Gol D., made its debut on Japanese soil Roger.