 The first Morbius trailer receives a rating and is expected for the next few days

We had been advancing via Twitter these days, and finally it is confirmed that the first trailer of "Morbius: The Living Vampire" It is just around the corner. Alberta Film Ratings has already rated this first look at the film, so it is expected to be released in a matter of a few days. What has been said is that it could arrive next week.

The trailer, classified yesterday, has a duration of 2 minutes and 31 seconds, and has received a PG rating, that is, it may not be suitable for all ages, and adult supervision is advised.

Starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson, this second movie from the new Spider-Man movie universe that Sony Pictures is creating is released on July 31.

