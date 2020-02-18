Entertainment

The first minutes of One-Punch Man's sixth OVA were shown in a rich video

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
A rich video dedicated to the sixth OVA of the series has been published through the official website dedicated to the second season of One-Punch Man, entitled # 06: Zombieman Satsujin Jiken 2 ~ Fubuki no Sansō to Samugari-tachi ~ "(The Zombieman Murder Case 2 ~ A Chalet Amid the Blizzard, and the Ones Bothered by the Cold ~).

Furthermore, according to what was announced, this OVA – which will last a total of about ten minutes – will be made available in the sixth volume of the season, which will arrive in DVD and Blu-ray format with an output currently scheduled for March 27, 2020. Between other, through the aforementioned volumes, hundreds of errors in One-Punch Man Season 2 have been corrected.

As if this were not already sufficient, a new clip dedicated to a "CD drama" dedicated to the production was also published on the production website, which according to what was previously announced will be released together with the volume and which you can listen by clicking directly on the source of this news. By the way, the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the series – which also include English subtitles – were released two months late due to some difficulties in the distribution.

READ:  Isabel Coixet starts filming ‘Nieva in Benidorm’ with Carmen Machi, Ana Torrent and Pedro Casablanc

Wishing you a good vision, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of One-Punch Man Season 2.

