Entertainment

The first map of Apex Legends returns to the game for a limited time

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The map with which we all met the surprising proposal of Apex Legends You will return for a limited time so that the nostalgic can tour their locations once again. From today until February 24 you can return to the Canyon of the Kings in the game.

It is also important to note that it is the original version of the map, not the modified one that could be seen with the arrival of season 2, so here it is pointing to the heart of the first players who really got caught with the new IP of Respawn Entertainemnt.

The map will be active at the same time as the current version of World's Edge, the second map of the game and the one that has seen modifications with the entry of a fourth season that has stood out especially for the arrival of Revenant, a new legend with enough bad fleas .

Although the game continues to evolve and add new features, much of the community seems to coincide in certain requests such as the need for permanent game modes that allow you to play alone or in duos. Perhaps this is a card that the studio is stored in the manga for a future in which the game loses a sasaplandificant number of players. Currently one of the main attractions of this battle royale is mandatory team play and it has been proven that the teams of three people are more than effective.

The competitive scene also continues to grow and there is still a lot of activity in communities like Twitch, where professionals continue to advance with this game despite the fact that Titans like Fortnite and PUBG are still very strong.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.