The first map of Apex Legends returns to the game for a limited time

The map with which we all met the surprising proposal of Apex Legends You will return for a limited time so that the nostalgic can tour their locations once again. From today until February 24 you can return to the Canyon of the Kings in the game.

It is also important to note that it is the original version of the map, not the modified one that could be seen with the arrival of season 2, so here it is pointing to the heart of the first players who really got caught with the new IP of Respawn Entertainemnt.

We're going back to where it all started. 😎 Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX – Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

The map will be active at the same time as the current version of World's Edge, the second map of the game and the one that has seen modifications with the entry of a fourth season that has stood out especially for the arrival of Revenant, a new legend with enough bad fleas .

Although the game continues to evolve and add new features, much of the community seems to coincide in certain requests such as the need for permanent game modes that allow you to play alone or in duos. Perhaps this is a card that the studio is stored in the manga for a future in which the game loses a sasaplandificant number of players. Currently one of the main attractions of this battle royale is mandatory team play and it has been proven that the teams of three people are more than effective.

The competitive scene also continues to grow and there is still a lot of activity in communities like Twitch, where professionals continue to advance with this game despite the fact that Titans like Fortnite and PUBG are still very strong.