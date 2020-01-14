The first look at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in the Halo series seems quite faithful

Share it:

Some lucky attendees at the Showtime presentation in Pasadena on the occasion of the TCA winter tour have been able to see how the imposing armor of Master Chief looks like actor Pablo Schreiber, who will star in the series Halo, based on the legendary first-person shooter video game franchise created by Bungie for Microsoft.

Unfortunately, the image shown there is not going to be distributed publicly so far.

Gary Levine, President of Showtime Entertainment, said it was Schreiber who was behind the armor shown in the photo and not a double (clarifying this seemed necessary after what was seen in The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal). In this image the actor was seen wearing an armor and sitting alone in a ship. Everything shown seems to be very faithful to video games according to attendees.

In the past, Levine promised that the series would be as faithful as possible to video games and that is what seems to come off this first look that we hope we can see soon.